Man who attempted to meet '14-year-old girl' in Sunderland car park caught on camera by Guardians of the North

A middle-aged man sexually groomed and attempted to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl but was instead met by the group Guardians of the North.

George Raymond, who is serving a 15 month suspended prison sentence, was filmed by paedophile hunting group, Guardians of the North, after attempting to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Footage released by the group shows Raymond in a supermarket car park in Pennywell, Sunderland, where he had arranged to meet the 'girl'.

Police were called and the 47-year-old was arrested.

Raymond, who lives in West Avenue, Murton, previous admitted attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and was sentenced at Durham Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was given a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must complete a 34 days of an accredited programme and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Raymond must also register as a sex offender and abide by terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the next ten years.