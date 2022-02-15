BREAKING: Man to appear in court on attempted murder charge after alleged assault in Sunderland's Bar Bloo

Northumbria Police said it received a report that a man had been assaulted inside Bar Bloo, in Derwent Street, at 8pm on Sunday, February 13.

The force said emergency services were called to the scene and found a man suffering from serious neck injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident. Rory Witten, 39, of Stavordale Street, Seaham, has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article and he is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Wednesday, February 16.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged assault in Bar Bloo.

Detective Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly an incredibly serious incident and we are continuing to offer the victim’s family any support they need.

“Over the last 48 hours, we have been carrying out a range of enquiries in the area and I would like to thank everyone for their ongoing patience and cooperation.

“I would also like to thank the team of officers who have been working tirelessly on this case, as well as everyone who has come forward with information to assist our enquiries.

“A man is now due to appear in court charged in connection with this incident, and I would ask the public to please refrain from any speculation – both on social media and in the wider community – that could jeopardise the legal proceedings.”

Anyone with information can contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220213-0983.

Officers are at the scene of the incident in Sunderland city centre.

Police were called to Bar Bloo on Derwent Street following a report of an assault.

Police at the scene following the suspected assault.