Man to appear in court after woman allegedly raped following night out in Sunderland

On Sunday, February 12, a woman contacted police and reported she had been raped by a driver who picked her up in the early hours following a night out in the city centre.

It was reported that the driver picked her up before driving to the Hendon Beach area and raping her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of rape, and he has now been charged.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

He is due to appear at South Tyneside Court today, Tuesday, February 14.

Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Hudson, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding department, said officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses who were in the city centre around 5.30am on Sunday morning to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was very brave of the woman to come forward and we will continue to support her in every way we can,” she said.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you fear it might be, could prove crucial in this case.”

DCI Hudson added: “A man has now been charged with rape and I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.

“We know incidents of this nature can cause concern in our communities and we will be continuing to carry out extra patrols to offer reassurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to doing all we can to support the victim while bringing the person responsible to justice.”