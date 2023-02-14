Man to appear in court after woman allegedly raped following night out in Sunderland
Officers investigating the reported rape of a woman in Sunderland have now charged a man.
On Sunday, February 12, a woman contacted police and reported she had been raped by a driver who picked her up in the early hours following a night out in the city centre.
It was reported that the driver picked her up before driving to the Hendon Beach area and raping her.
Detectives arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of rape, and he has now been charged.
He is due to appear at South Tyneside Court today, Tuesday, February 14.
Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Hudson, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding department, said officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses who were in the city centre around 5.30am on Sunday morning to come forward.
“It was very brave of the woman to come forward and we will continue to support her in every way we can,” she said.
“Any information, no matter how insignificant you fear it might be, could prove crucial in this case.”
DCI Hudson added: “A man has now been charged with rape and I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.
“We know incidents of this nature can cause concern in our communities and we will be continuing to carry out extra patrols to offer reassurance.
“We are committed to doing all we can to support the victim while bringing the person responsible to justice.”
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police via the Tell Us Something pages of the Northumbria Police website or contact 101 quoting reference NP-20230212-0554 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.