Man to appear at Crown Court charged with attempted robbery of Sunderland shop

A man is to appear at Newcastle Crown Court in the new year after being charged with the attempted robbery of a Sunderland shop.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 5:00 am

Officers were called to St Luke’s Terrace, in Pallion, at around 11pm on Saturday, November 27 after receiving a report of a robbery at a shop.

It was reported that a man had entered the shop in possession of a BB gun and demanded money, before making threats towards staff.

Northumbria Police said its officers were called to the scene where an alleged victim and a member of the public had detained a suspect while waiting for the officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A 25-year-old man was arrested following the attempted robbery.

Read More

Read More
Buddy the elf greets Sunderland pupils at school gate to spread Christmas cheer

A 25-year-old man was placed under arrest and has since been charged with attempted robbery and possessing an air weapon when committing an offence.

The man appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on Monday, November 29 and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court in January.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.