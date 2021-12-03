Man to appear at Crown Court charged with attempted robbery of Sunderland shop
A man is to appear at Newcastle Crown Court in the new year after being charged with the attempted robbery of a Sunderland shop.
Officers were called to St Luke’s Terrace, in Pallion, at around 11pm on Saturday, November 27 after receiving a report of a robbery at a shop.
It was reported that a man had entered the shop in possession of a BB gun and demanded money, before making threats towards staff.
Northumbria Police said its officers were called to the scene where an alleged victim and a member of the public had detained a suspect while waiting for the officers.
A 25-year-old man was placed under arrest and has since been charged with attempted robbery and possessing an air weapon when committing an offence.
The man appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on Monday, November 29 and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court in January.