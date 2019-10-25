Man threw kettle water over partner in angry row
A man who threw kettle water over his partner during an angry row has been put behind bars.
Raymond Harrison took hold of his victim around the throat before dousing her in the cold liquid during an argument in July.
Newcastle Crown Court heard after the angry attack, the 62-year-old took an axe and a knife to a rival's house where there was a terrifying confrontation.
Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court nobody was physically hurt during either of the incidents.
Mr Pallister said the trouble started when Harrison got involved in a row with his long-term partner at their home.
Mr Pallister said: "They argued and that resulted in the defendant grabbing her around the throat and throwing cold water from a kettle over her."
The court heard the victim left the house after the attack and has since formed a new relationship but did not support the prosecution of Harrison.
Mr Pallister said Harrison produced the axe and knife when he turned up at another man's home later that day.
He did not use the weapons and afterwards he led police to where he had disposed of them, in a bush.
Judge Sarah Mallett said Harrison took the weapons from his house "with the intention of causing fear".
Harrison, of Sulgrave Road, Washington, admitted assault by beating, two charges of having an offensive weapon and a public order offence.
He has been jailed for 18 months.
Penny Hall, defending, said Harrison was going through a time of emotional distress when he committed the offences and is now remorseful for them.
Miss Hall said Harrison has suffered a heart attack while being held in custody on remand and is keen to lead a healthy lifestyle when he is released.
She added: "It is clear he wasn't thinking straight."