Man taken to hospital and woman arrested after police attend incidents following Year 11 school leaving party

One man has been taken to hospital and a woman has been arrested after police were called to incidents following a Year 11 school leaving party.

Peterlee Police have confirmed they attended incidents following a Year 11 school leaving party this month.

They praised the majority of youngsters for their good behaviour as they celebrated, but said some caused issues.

The force also shared photos on Facebook of broken glass that appeared to be left in a public space and urged youngsters to leave their town tidy.

In the Facebook post, Peterlee Police said: “For all who attended the Year 11 leavers do, thanks to the majority who enjoyed their night without incident.

“However you were let down by the small minority that created issues and set out to spoil an otherwise good spirited evening.

“One male was taken to hospital and a female arrested with inquiries ongoing.”