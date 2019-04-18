Man taken to hospital after suspected hit-and-run in Sunderland

A man was taken to hospital after a suspected hit-and-run in Sunderland.

Police say the incident happened at around 7.28pm on Wednesday, April 17, when a man who was walking along Fordfield Road was hit by a car.

The people inside the car then made off.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police have launched an investigation to find those responsible and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 7.28pm on Wednesday police received a report of a suspected hit-and-run on Fordfield Road, Sunderland.

“It was reported that a car had been in collision with a male pedestrian who was walking on the pavement, before the occupants of the vehicle made off.

“A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured collar bone.

"His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“An investigation is ongoing to trace those responsible.

"Witnesses to the collision should contact 101 quoting reference 1001 170419 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”