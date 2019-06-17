Man taken to hospital after motorbike accident at Whitburn

Road closures in place at Whitburn on Sunday evening
One man was taken to hospital after an accident involving a motorbike last night.  

Emergency services were called to Whitburn shortly before 7.15pm yesterday evening, Sunday, June 16.

Police at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike at Whitburn

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed one patient had been injured.

“We received a call at 7.14pm last night to a road traffic collision involving a motorbike in East Street,” he said.

“A male patient was unconscious. He was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital’s accident and emergency department.”

More to follow.