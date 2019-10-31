Robert Henry Mills, 47, of Dean Crescent, Shotton, admitted taking the Vax machines with a total value to £159.98, from the B&M store in Ryhope.

Rachel Glover prosecuting told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court that when a member of staff looked at the CCTV footage they saw the defendant taking one of the vacuums.

The following day in October, Mills returned to the same shop and tried to steal another vacuum.

B&M in Ryhope. Picture c/o Google Streetview

Ms Glover said: “The security officer approached the defendant and the defendant threw the hoover over a fence.

“He made full and frank admissions that he was the person who had taken the two hoovers.”

Anna Mills, defending, said: “There is an immediate guilty plea from Mr Mills, he fully admitted the offences.

“He hasn’t been before the court for over ten years.”

She said he has been getting treatment for his drug issues.

Ms Metcalfe said: “He apologises for being before the courts today. It was a blip.

“Unfortunately, because he hadn’t had his methadone the overwhelming desire to get drugs has overtaken him and that led to him taking these items.”