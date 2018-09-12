Man sought after boy hurt in fight on Metro train between South Shields and Sunderland

Do you recognise this man? Officers would like to speak to him after a fight on board a Tyne and Wear Metro train.

It happened at about 4.50pm on Sunday, June 10, on a train between Brockley Whins station in South Shields and Seaburn station in Sunderland.

A 14-year-old boy was left with minor injuries to his head and hand after the incident.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured because they believe he may have information which could help officers investigate.

If you recognise him or have any information which could help the British Transport Police investigation, call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 154 of 11/06/18.

Alternatively, if you prefer, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.