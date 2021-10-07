Man shouted and swore at police during mass disturbance in Sunderland street - then ran and hid in bushes

The incident happened in Hendon Road, Sunderland.

Michael Wood, 31, was found with his fists clenched when officers pulled back foliage in Hendon Road, Hendon, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

They wanted to speak to him about a matter unrelated to the ongoing melee at just after midnight on Sunday, August 15.

Two witnesses pointed him out but no further action was taken against him for that alleged wrongdoing.

But his unnecessary verbal volley of abuse led to him being charged with being drunk and disorderly.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik told the court how events unfolded when putting forward the case.

She said: “Police officers attended the area after reports of a large group of people fighting in Hendon Road.

“There were approximately between 25 and 30 people in the middle of the road, arguing and gesticulating.

“A male and a female approached the officers, and the defendant was pointed out for matters that have not been continued.

“He walked away and as the officers started to speak to him, he shouted profanities.

“They asked him to stop but he ran into bushes. He had his fists clenched and continued using profanities.

“He smelled of intoxicating liquor and was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.”

She added: “This offence is aggravated by the fact that his behaviour was towards police officers, serving the public.”

Ms Yanes Hellevik told the court that Wood had three previous convictions from three offences.

Those were a burglary in 2007, causing criminal damage in 2009, and then drink-driving in 2017.

Wood, who pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly, defended himself in court and apologised for his actions and the consequences.

When asked for his version of events, he said only: “I would just like to apologise. I apologise for wasting the court’s time.”

Magistrates told Wood his offence had been made worse due to his abuse being hurled at police.

They fined him £253, and he must pay £85 court cost and a £34 victim surcharge.