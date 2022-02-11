Man set to appear in court following alleged attempted Post Office robbery in Sunderland's Chester Road
A man is set to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court following an alleged attempted robbery at a Post Office in Sunderland.
Police received a report of an incident at the Post Office on Chester Road at 8.30am on Tuesday, February 8.
It is understood that an offender had entered the premises and demanded money from staff however made off empty-handed from the scene.
Officers say that staff were unharmed but left shaken following the incident, prompting an investigation to be launched.
Two men, aged 26 and 29, were arrested in connection with the attempted robbery and now one of them is set to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Friday, February 11.
Syed Ahmed, 29, of Ranson Street, has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.
The 26-year-old man who was also arrested has since been released under investigation.
Detective Chief Inspector Sean Mcguigan, of Northumbria Police, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information to assist our enquiries since this incident took place.
“A huge amount of work has gone into this investigation to date, and it has been an excellent team effort between a number of officers as well as the victims and the wider public who have assisted at every step.
“A man is now due to appear in court and I would ask that people refrain from any speculation on social media and in the wider community that could jeopardise the legal proceedings.
“We will continue to use every tactic at our disposal to tackle this type of criminality and ensure anybody found to be responsible is brought to justice.”