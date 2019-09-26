Man remanded in custody after admitting to damaging houses and two police cars during a five-hour rooftop stand-off
A man has admitted a series of charges after a rooftop stand-off.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 14:07 pm
Updated
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 14:21 pm
Edwin Loughlin, 23, has pleaded guilty to burglary, having an axe, damaging four vehicles, including two police cars, damaging houses and affray.
The offences all took place at Caroline Street, Hetton, on August 27.
Loughlin, of Caroline Street, entered the guilty pleas when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning, via videolink to HMP Durham.
He will be sentenced next month.
Judge Edward Bindloss remanded Loughlin in custody in the meantime.