Man remanded in custody after admitting to damaging houses and two police cars during a five-hour rooftop stand-off

A man has admitted a series of charges after a rooftop stand-off.

By Karon Kelly
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 14:07 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th September 2019, 14:21 pm
Police in Caroline Street, Hetton.

Edwin Loughlin, 23, has pleaded guilty to burglary, having an axe, damaging four vehicles, including two police cars, damaging houses and affray.

The offences all took place at Caroline Street, Hetton, on August 27.

Loughlin, of Caroline Street, entered the guilty pleas when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning, via videolink to HMP Durham.

The cordon closed off access to the junction between Caroline Street, Market Street and South Market Street.

He will be sentenced next month.

Judge Edward Bindloss remanded Loughlin in custody in the meantime.