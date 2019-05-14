Man remains in critical condition following attack in Sunderland street

A man remains in hospital in a critical condition after being attacked in a Sunderland street.

The 43-year-old man is fighting for his life following the attack at around 2.50am on Sunday morning.

Police in Edward Burdis Street, Southwick, Sunderland, on Monday evening following an incident which left a man fighting for his life over the weekend.

Police received a report that the man had been assaulted following a disturbance in Edward Burdis Street, in the Southwick area of the city.

Related: 'There was police tape up, blood on the street and a broken bottle' - residents of Sunderland street in shock after attack leaves man fighting for life



Emergency services attended the scene of the incident and the victim was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with this assault but has since been released on police bail.

The man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Inquiries into the disturbance have been ongoing and now police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.



Senior investigating officer in the case Detective Chief Inspector Dave Cole of Northumbria Police said: "This assault has come after a disturbance in the street and a number of people were in the area.

"Residents would have heard raised voices prior to the assault and may have witnessed an argument outside of an address.

"We have carried out extensive house-to-house inquiries but we think there are still people who may have useful information who have not yet spoken to police.

"If you live in that area and have heard something going on then we would encourage you to pick up the phone and contact police.

"One person has been arrested but this is an investigation into a serious assault and any piece of information could be vital to our investigation."

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting log 132 12/05/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be reported online at www.northumbria.police.uk