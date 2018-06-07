Man released under investigation after arrest over alleged rape in Roker Avenue

A man arrested over an alleged rape in Sunderland has been released under investigation.

Officers made the arrest as they looked into an alleged incident at an address in Roker Avenue on Monday.

Police say extra officers are in the area.

Police are continuing to investigate, with extra officers in the area to offer reassurance and make inquiries.

Northumbria Police have also asked the public to "respect the investigation" to ensure nothing jeopardises it.

Chief superintendent Sarah Pitt, of the force, said: “A man arrested in connection with a report of rape on Monday at an address on Roker Avenue, Sunderland, has been released under investigation.

“Inquiries are ongoing. A thorough investigation is currently in progress and the victim is being supported by specialist officers.

“We would ask the public to respect the investigation and ensure nothing jeopardises the ongoing operation.

"Extra officers are on patrol in the area to offer reassurance to the public and carry out inquiries.

"Anybody with concerns should speak to an officer.”

The report was the second rape allegation in the street in the last fortnight, following a report from a woman that she had been raped at an address in Roker Avenue on Wednesday, May 23.

Araz Mustafa Abdulla, 23, of Roker Avenue, appeared before magistrates in Newcastle and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court later this month charged in connection with that allegation, while three men initially arrested as part of the inquiry have been released under investigation.

Police also revealed this week that graffiti which had been seen in Roker Avenue had since been removed, while inquiries are ongoing into how the damage was caused.

At the time, Northumbria Police superintendent Steve Heatley said: "A thorough investigation is currently in progress and the victim is being supported by specialist officers.

"I am also aware of a report of graffiti on Roker Avenue.

"This has since been removed and inquiries into the damage are ongoing.

"We understand concerns about two separate reports recently of rape in the area.

“Legal proceedings are live in both cases so we would ask the public to respect the investigation and ensure nothing jeopardises the ongoing operation.

"Please continue to report anything suspicious to police.

“Extra officers will be on patrol in the area to carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

"Anybody with any concerns should speak to an officer.”

Police in Sunderland are also investigating two alleged rapes reported to have taken place in Mowbray Park on Monday, May 28.

Two men - aged 18 and 19 - were arrested and later released under investigation pending further inquiries.