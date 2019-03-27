Man questioned by police following arrest when several cars were damaged in Sunderland

A man has been arrested after a number of cars were damaged in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police say they have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion causing criminal damage, after receiving a number of reports that car windows had been damaged in the Castletown area.

Police were informed of the damage at around 7pm on Tuesday and initially believed that stones has been thrown at the windows of different vehicles.

But the force says they are continuing investigations to determine exactly what caused the damage.

Neighbourhood Inspector Stephen Prested said: "At about 7.05pm yesterday (Tuesday) we received a reports a number of car windows had been damaged in the Castletown area of Sunderland.

"It was initially believed stones had been thrown at the windows of seven different vehicles, but we are continuing our inquiries to determine exactly what has been used to cause the damage.

"A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion causing criminal damage and remains in police custody at this time.

"We have been carrying out extra patrols in the area to reassure members of the community and ask they speak with officers if they have any concerns about this incident."