Man loses part of ear after reported assault in Washington

A man has lost part of his ear after a reported assault in which he had his head stamped on multiple times.

The incident is reported to have taken place in The Steps pub on Spout Lane in Washington at around 10pm on Sunday, June 1.

Police officers would like to speak with this man. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a group of people approached a table in the pub where a verbal altercation has taken place.

“The victim, a man aged in his 60s, was repeatedly punched and fell to the ground – the suspect has then stamped on the victim’s head multiple times, resulting in part of his ear being removed.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and has since been discharged.”

As part of the ongoing investigation, police officers have today (August 13) released an image of a man they’re looking to trace in connection with the incident.

He was in the area at the time the assault is reported to have taken place and may have information that could assist the investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows him, are urged to send a message to Northumbria Police via social media or the report it form on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number 062097C/25.