Man left with puncture wound after two men use weapon to try and gain access to his van

The incident took place on Monday, November 15 at around 11.30am on Blumer Street in Houghton.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: "Two men approached a white van and attempt to open the side door with a weapon. When the occupant of the van has confronted the men, they have then attacked him and left him with a puncture wound above his eye and cuts to his head.”

The police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

The statement added: “We appreciate the photos are not the clearest but the two men pictured are believed to have been in the area at the time and may have information which could help with enquiries.”

The photograph shows two men on a motorbike and officers have asked anyone who recognises the bike or the two men to contact Northumbria Police on 101 or via the force’s Tell us Something page on their website, quoting reference 127613G/21.

Do you recognise the two men or motorbike in these photographs?

