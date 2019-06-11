Man left with fractured jaw after cowardly street assault

A man is in hospital with facial fractures after a street assault on Wearside.

The incident occurred between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on Station Avenue North, Fence Houses, on Thursday, June 6.

A 39-year-old man was walking when he was attacked from behind by unknown offenders. He suffered numerous facial fractures and a fractured jaw as a result of the assault.

The assault which took place on a busy main road so police believe a number of passing motorists or local residents may have seen something and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 789 060619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.