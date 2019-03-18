Man left with cuts after being pushed through glass door in alleged pub attack

The Dalton Park Inn in Murton. Image copyright Google Maps.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment for several wounds after he was pushed through a glass door in a pub in an alleged pub assault.

A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time in connection with the incident at the Dalton Park Inn in Ada Street in Murton on Saturday night.

Durham Constabulary is investigating the brawl.

A spokesman said: "We were called shortly after 11.50pm on Saturday, March 16, to the Dalton Park Inn, in Ada Street, after reports that a man in his 50s had been assaulted.

"Following an altercation, the victim was allegedly pushed into a glass door, causing several lacerations to his face which required hospital treatment.

"A 33-year-old local man was arrested in connection with the incident a short time later."

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any further information, please contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number DHM-16032019-0504.