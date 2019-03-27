Man left unconscious and with injuries to his face after being punched outside pub

A man was left unconscious and with facial injuries after being punched outside a pub.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault in Chester-le-Street.

This man was left with facial injuries after being assaulted.

The incident occurred on Saturday, March 9, at around 6.45pm outside of The Wicket Gate, in Front Street.

It is believed the suspect entered into an altercation with the victim before punching him unconscious and leaving the man with facial injuries.

The suspect is described as being of large build, wearing a red top.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call PC Helen Willcox on 101 quoting reference number 324 of March 9.