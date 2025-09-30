A man is in hospital with serious injuries after allegedly being intentionally struck by a quad bike following a reported altercation.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 11.30pm on Saturday night (September 27).

The incident is reported to have taken place in Gladstone Street. | Google

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance at a premises on Gladstone Street in the Roker area of Sunderland.

“It was reported that a number of men had been fighting.

“It is believed that a man has then been intentionally struck by a quad bike on Gladstone Street which was being ridden by two men. The bike then left the area.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the victim – who is in his 20s – was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries to his legs. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“Officers have launched a full investigation into the report and it is believed that those involved are known to each other.

“A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, while a man in his 50s and another man and a woman – both in their 20s – were arrested on suspicion of affray.

“All four people have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media or via the report forms on our website.”

You can also call 101 and quote reference NP-20250927-1223.