Man injured as hooded gang with metal bars launch attack in Sunderland house

An investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted by burglars at a Sunderland home.

Around 3.30am yesterday (March 31) Northumbria Police received a report that a number of men had entered a property on Hadrian Street in Sunderland.

The suspects entered the property through the front door and threatened the occupants with metal bars.

They assaulted one man and caused damage to the building.

The men are described as being white, in their 20s and were wearing dark clothing with the hoods pulled up.

The occupants of the house were left incredibly distressed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for information.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "An investigation has been launched and we have detectives carrying out inquiries, to help us identify the people responsible.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident at this time and additional officers will be in the area to reassure the community and conduct further inquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 162 31/03/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.