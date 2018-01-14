Man in critical condition as police question four over 'targeted attack'

A man is fighting for his life after a disturbance which has led police to arrest two men and two women.

The man was injured following a disturbance in the Victor Street area of Chester-le-Street yesterday morning.

Durham Constabulary said four people – two men aged 30 and two women aged 35 and 36 – have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are currently in police custody.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police believe this was a targeted attack and that all parties are known to each other.

"A police presence will remain in the Victor Street area of the town as inquiries continue."

Anyone who has any information on an incident occurring in Victor Street between 12am and 5.30am is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 96 of January 13.

Alternatively, information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.