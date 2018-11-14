Man impersonated police officer at Sunderland pub after travelling from London for protest march

A man who travelled from London to Sunderland to take part in a protest march in the city impersonated a police officer while on a night out drinking hours after the event.

Peter Davies, 50, came to Wearside to march alongside members of the Democratic Football Lads Alliance on Saturday, September 15, as part of a protest organised by the Justice for the Women and Children Group to campaign against sexual violence and assault in the city.

After the march had finished, Davies and others began drinking in Sunderland city centre.

A hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard that at about 10.30pm that evening, a door supervisor at the Engine Room venue, in High Street West, warned Davies and others not to drink on the streets and go inside.

But Davies replied to the supervisor: “I don’t have to,” and produced a black leather wallet.

The door supervisor said Davies then added: “I’m a copper, they won’t do anything to me.”

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told the hearing: “He showed the wallet at Vesta Tilleys and the Rabbit.

“A witness spoke to a passing police patrol officer of his concerns.”

Davies was found with the wallet which had the name of a detective constable from the Metropolitan Police force on it.

Ms Beck added that following arrest, in interview Davies said he was in Sunderland for the protest march and intended to go home the following morning.

She added: “The spoof police warrant card had been passed around the group.

“He said he never tried to make any gain from it, just to get into pubs.

“He said he had been having a laugh.”

Davies, who did not have legal representation in court, entered no plea to a charge of impersonating a police officer but was found guilty by magistrates.

Addressing magistrates he said: “There was no intention to deceive anyone as far as I am aware.

“It was just a stupid prank.

“There wasn’t any gain or anything.”

Chairman of the bench Susan Eltringham fined Davies, of Gateway Court, St Alban’s, London, £180 while also imposing a victim surcharge of £30.

She also ordered Davies to pay £85 in costs.

On leaving the court Davies said to magistrates: “Have a nice Christmas.”