A man hunt is ongoing to trace two male suspects following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Peterlee.

An investigation is ongoing following the armed robbery at Simply Food & Drink Store, in York Road, Peterlee, at 8.15pm last night.

Inquries are ongoing as officers look to trace two male suspects following the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Police Tel 101 quoting inicdent ref DHM-09062019-0501.”