Man froze when he bumped into alleged sexual abuser in supermarket, court told

The ex-girlfriend of a man who claims he was sexually abused by a female children's home worker has told a jury how he "froze" when they bumped into her in a supermarket.

Carole Davis was working at the children's home when she became "tactile" with the boy - before showering him with gifts and having sex with him in her marital bed, prosecutors claim.



The married 59-year-old denies ten offences of indecent assault during the 90s, and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.



The man's ex-girlfriend, who was called as a witness, said: "We bumped into her in a supermarket. It was a long time ago, but thinking back, we were walking down

the aisle with the trolley and he just froze and said he needed to leave the shop.



"He said 'it's her it's her' and went to sit in the car.



"He looked agitated and shocked as if he had seen a ghost."



The partner explained that as the relationship progressed, the victim confided in her about his childhood and told him all about the alleged inappropriate relations with Davis.



She said that she once wore Dove deodorant, but the man told her that the smell reminded him of when he was bathed by the defendant.



The witness added: "He said he was in care. He did not go into a lot because it was a really new relationship. He said he was a bad lad when he was younger.



"I took it that she was in charge, from what he was saying.



"She referred to him as her special boy. He said she used to buy him cigarettes, toiletries and things that other kids in the home did not get - money and things like that. Also a Walkman.



"I said 'that's grooming'.



"He said that she touched him inappropriately over and underneath the trousers.



She added: "Given his past, he thought he would not be taken seriously and that the police would not believe him.



"Every time we spoke about it I said 'you need to report this'."



Davis, of Greystoke Avenue, Sunderland, denies anything sexual contact took place and denies all charges.