Man found with suspected stab injuries on Sunderland street after attempted hit and run attack

A man suffered suspected stab injuries after an attempted hit and run attack in Sunderland last night.

Police were called to Corporation Road in Hendon and found an injured man.

A car had reportedly collided with a wall in an attempt to hit him before he was attacked by the driver.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10.19pm yesterday, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Corporation Road, Sunderland.

"It is believed that the car was driven towards a 25-year-old man before hitting a wall. It is then reported that the driver got out and assaulted the victim, before leaving the scene in the vehicle.

"Officers attended and located a man with injuries consistent with a stabbing. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his arms and legs.

"An investigation is ongoing into the incident.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1274 250219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”