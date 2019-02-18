Man found with 'life-threatening injuries' after car smashes into fence

A man is fighting for life in hospital today after a car ploughed into a garden fence in Houghton.

Three people have been arrested after the crash on Saturday night.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 11.30pm on Saturday, police received a report of a road traffic collision on Kingston Mews, Philadelphia.

"A car had been driven into a garden fence before leaving the scene.

"A short time later, police were called to Ross Lea, Shiney Row, and found a man – believed to be a passenger in the initial collision - with serious injuries.

"He was taken to hospital with injuries that are described as potentially life-threatening at this time.

"An investigation is ongoing to determine the nature of the incident. The vehicle in question was later located on Claremont Drive, but the occupants had left the scene.

"Two men – aged 20 and 21 – and a 33-year-old woman have been arrested and are currently in police custody. They are assisting officers with their enquiries.

"Anyone with any information surrounding the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1393 160219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."