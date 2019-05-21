Man found not guilty of rape and attempted murder of woman he met in Sunderland nightclub - but warned he faces jail over wounding

A "charming" attacker who caused wounds to a woman's head when he lashed out with a saucepan after taking her home from a nightclub is facing years behind bars.

Darran Read knocked his victim unconscious during the terrifying outburst of violence that left her convinced she could die.

The 37-year-old had been accused of trying to kill and also raping the victim while keeping her imprisoned in his flat after they got back from Arizona club in Sunderland, where they met last August.

But after a week long trial at Newcastle Crown Court Read, who told jurors the woman had asked him for “rough sex”, was found not guilty of attempted murder, two offences of rape and one of false imprisonment.

He was found guilty of wounding with intent, an offence which carries a maximum sentence of life behind bars.

Read, of Roseville Street, Sunderland, will be sentenced in July and has been remanded in custody in the meantime.

Judge Paul Sloan QC told him: "I am adjourning this case until July 22 so there can be psychiatric reports prepared.

"Those reports will focus particularly on the danger you represent to the community at large.

"I am not giving any indication of the sentence but you will appreciate you face a substantial custodial sentence for this."

The court heard the victim, who is a mum in her 40s, had thought Read was "charming and pleasant" when she met him at the club.

She was so convinced she would die during the violence that broke out back at his flat that she picked up a letter belonging to her attacker and put it in her handbag so that police would realise where she had been, once they found her body and possessions.

She suffered wounds to her head, a fractured hand, a possible fracture to her arm as well as bruising and swelling.

Read rang the emergency services himself after the attack.

His victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.