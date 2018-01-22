Man faces charges of inciting racial hatred at Sunderland rallies

A man has appeared in court charged with inciting racial hatred at a series of rallies in Sunderland.

William Bernard Charlton, 53, is alleged to have given speeches at rallies dating back to September 2016.

Charlton was before South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded not guilty to six separate charges of using threatening, abusive, insulting words of behaviour likely to stir up racial hatred.

The charges relate to September 10 and November 19 in 2016, and April 15, April 29, June 10 and July 15 in 2017.

Charlton pleaded not guilty to all six charges.

Standing the case down so that it can be heard at Newcastle Crown Court, district judge Roger Elsey told the court: “These matters are not suitable for this court’s jurisdiction.

“These offences carry a maximum of seven years in prison.”

Charlton’s defence solicitor Peter Thubron made no objections.

Charlton, of Earl Street in Seaham, was given conditional bail until he appears at the next hearing in the case at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, February 20.