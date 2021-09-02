Man due to appear in court after violent assault at Sunderland retail park

Shaun Harrison, 44, of Grange Road, Sunderland, is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside today, Thursday, September 2.

He is charged with unlawful wounding.

The charge relates to an incident outside Greggs at the Hylton Riverside Retail Park around 8.05am on Tuesday morning, in which a man suffered serious injuries.

Shaun Harrison is due before South Tyneside Magistrate's Court today

It was reported that, following a disagreement in the street, an offender had punched another male in the face.

The victim suffered a suspected fractured skull in the attack and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. The man’s family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

After throwing a single punch and knocking the victim to the ground, the offender left the scene off in a blue Audi A3.

Detectives said yesterday that they had been carrying out a number of enquiries and had arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Now officers have repeated an appeal for information and asked anyone who was in the area at the time or saw the car immediately afterwards to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Sean Mcguigan, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a violent incident that has left a man in his 20s fighting for his life.

“We are committed to finding out the circumstances surrounding this assault, which we believe followed a verbal altercation in the street between the offender and victim.

“The car had a broken rear window and travelled from the retail park on the A1231 Wessington Way towards the Castletown area immediately after.

“From our enquiries, we understand a number of people were in the area and will have witnessed the assault outside Greggs and I am today appealing for those individuals to come forward with any information they have.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210831-0159.