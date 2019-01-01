Man due in court charged with dangerous driving after collision involving police van in Sunderland

A man has been charged with a number of driving offences following a collision in Sunderland.

Police received a report of dangerous driving on Hylton Road in Sunderland At 10.50am on Sunday, December 30.

Scene of the collision.

Officers were deployed after a silver Vauxhall Corsa had collided with another vehicle before driving off.

A search was subsequently carried out for the car, and while police were responding to the incident, the offending vehicle collided with a police dog van on Mowbray Road.

Two occupants of the Corsa – a man and a woman - were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, along with a police officer.

The man was later arrested and has now been charged with a number of offences including causing serious injury by dangerous driving, careless driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop after an accident.

John Robert McCabe, 30, of Fordenbridge Road, Sunderland, is due to appear before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court today.

The officer and the woman have both been discharged from hospital.

Three police dogs that were in the van at the time of the collision were all checked over by a vet and were not seriously injured.

Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 301 301218.