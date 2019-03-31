Man due in court charged with brother's murder

A man is due to appear in court tomorrow charged with murdering his brother

Police in Durham say Damien Banks, 34, died after suffering stab wounds at an address in Durham City in the early hours of Saturday.

His brother, 35-year-old Vincent Bell, of Turnbull Close, Durham, was charged with his murder this morning and is expected to appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police say they were alerted to the incident shortly after 1.30am on Saturday by the ambulance service which reported a stabbing.

Officers attended an address in Turnbull Close where they discovered Mr Banks who was unconscious and had suffered stab wounds to the chest.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, for treatment but sadly died.

Police arrested a suspect at a nearby address shortly after the incident and he was held at Durham City police station for questioning.

Detective Superintendent Umberto Cuozzo, the officer leading the investigation, said: “This has been an isolated incident involving two people who are known to each other. A suspect is in custody and has now been charged. We are satisfied there is no threat to the wider public”.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward, in particular anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Turnbull Close, Ramsey Close or Sherburn Road area between 11pm Friday and 2am on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number DHM-30032019-0030.