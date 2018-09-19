Man dies eleven days after being attacked in street

A man has died in hospital more than a week after being injured in a street attack

Iain Lee died at lunchtime today in James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

The 31-year-old, from Newton Aycliffe, had been in hospital since the early hours of Saturday, September 8 when he suffered serious head injuries during an incident near The Roundhouse bar in the centre of the town.

Nathan Robbie Buckland, a 24-year-old from Lumley Close, in Newton Aycliffe, was arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody to appear before Durham Crown Court on Friday, October 12.

Further consultation is expected to take place over the coming days between Durham Constabulary detectives investigating the case and the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of the next scheduled court appearance.

Detective superintendent Victoria Fuller, of Durham Constabulary, said: "On behalf of the whole enquiry team I would like to express our sincere condolences to Mr Lee’s family.

"Our enquiries will, of course, continue and we will be seeking a review of the charges in light of today’s tragic development.

"We would also like to renew our appeal for witnesses to this incident to come forward, in particular anyone who actually saw the incident on the night which could assist our enquiry."

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 46 of September 8.