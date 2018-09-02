Man dies after late-night street stabbing - one arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in County Durham.

The 25-year-old victim suffered fatal stab wounds following an incident in Gregson Street, Sacriston, at about 11pm last night.

Paramedics attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

A 25-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody at Peterlee police station, where he is being questioned by officers.

No other suspects are being sought at this time.

Detective Inspector Lee Gosling, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident, and we do not believe there is any threat to the local community.

“There will be increased police patrols in the Gregson Street area, and a cordon will remain in place while our inquiries continue.

“If anyone has any information on the incident and has not already spoken to officers, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 526 of September 1.

“Alternatively information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”