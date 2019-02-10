Man dies after being hit by car: 48-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving

Police have named a man killed after being hit by a car in the early hours and have appealed for CCTV and dashcam footage from the area.

Durham Police have announced the death of a man who was struck by a car in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Michael Morgan, from Chester-le-Street, was struck by a Nissan Pathfinder on Station Lane, in Pelton Fell, at around 4am.

Paramedics also attended but the 54-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He was interviewed by officers yesterday and has been released under investigation.

Police say Michael left a property in Mossway, Pelton, at 2.30am and was walking home to Chester-le-Street when he was struck by the car in Station Lane.

He is described as being of stocky build and was wearing a blue hooded coat, navy tracksuit bottoms and blue Nike trainers at the time of the incident.

Detective Superintendent Dave Ashton, who is leading the investigation, said: “We want to hear from anyone who has any information on where Michael was in the hour-and-a-half between him leaving the property and being struck by the car.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who has potential CCTV footage from the area at the time of the incident, or any dashcam footage of Michael in the time leading up to his death.”

Anyone with any information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 60 of February 9.