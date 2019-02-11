Man denies murder of Washington dad Gavin Moon

A man has appeared in court and denied murdering Washington dad Gavin Moon.

Luc Barker, 28, and Brian Goldsmith, 47, are both charged with killing Gavin Moon in an attack last month.

Gavin Moon

Mr Moon was found dead at a flat in Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, January 8.

The 31-year-old dad from Washington had suffered a fatal stab wound.

At Newcastle Crown Court Barker, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

Goldsmith, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, was not asked to enter a plea at this stage.

Both men, who appeared at the hearing via videolink to prison, will be back in court for a further, pre-trial hearing on May 10.

A trial, which could take ten days, has been listed on June 18.

Judge Paul Sloan QC remanded both men in custody in the meantime.