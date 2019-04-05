Man denies murder of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown

A man has denied the murder of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown after appearing in court.

Connor was found in a back lane next to The Borough pub in Sunderland in the early hours of Sunday, February 24, with life-threatening injuries, which Northumbria Police said were consistent with a stabbing.



The 18-year old died as a result of his injuries.



Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square, and Ally Gordon, 19, of Polmuir Road, both Sunderland, are both charged with murder on February 24.

At Newcastle Crown Court Barrass has pleaded not guilty to murder.



Gordon was not asked to enter a plea at this stage.



A trial is due to take place on July 2.



A pre-trial hearing will be held on May 17.



Both men have been remanded in custody.