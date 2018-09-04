Man denies murder of Hartlepool mum Kelly Franklin

A 30-year-old man denied murdering mother-of-three Kelly Franklin.

Ms Franklin, 29, was found in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, on August 3.

Flowers left at the scene.

She is believed to have been stabbed, and died following efforts of passers-by to save her.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, is charged with her murder, and charged with possession of a bladed article.

Kettlewell, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, pleaded not guilty to both charges when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court via videolink from Durham Prison.

The court heard the issue in the case is likely to be diminished responsibility.

Police investigating the attack.

Jamie Hill QC, prosecuting, said the trial is expected to take 'about a week'.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton set a trial date of January 14.

Kettlewell was remanded in custody.

A 48-year-old woman is still being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.