Man denies Christmas Day murder of Sunderland man Simon Birch

A man accused of murder after a Christmas Day stabbing has denied the charge.

By Karon Kelly
Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:31 pm
Simon Birch

Just before 11.20pm on December 25, police were told by the ambulance service that a man had been injured at an address in Sunderland Road, Newbottle.Officers attended and found 39-year-old Simon Birch, of Sunderland, with a serious injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Sadly, despite the efforts by paramedics, Mr Birch, a dad-of-two, died at the scene.

An investigation was launched and Adam Jenkins, 34, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, was charged with murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today and pleaded not guilty.

Judge Paul Sloan QC said a trial will start on June 13.

Jenkins was remanded in custody in the meantime.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.