Simon Birch

Just before 11.20pm on December 25, police were told by the ambulance service that a man had been injured at an address in Sunderland Road, Newbottle.Officers attended and found 39-year-old Simon Birch, of Sunderland, with a serious injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Sadly, despite the efforts by paramedics, Mr Birch, a dad-of-two, died at the scene.

An investigation was launched and Adam Jenkins, 34, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, was charged with murder.

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today and pleaded not guilty.

Judge Paul Sloan QC said a trial will start on June 13.

Jenkins was remanded in custody in the meantime.

