Man in court over attempted murder after woman was hit by car at wedding
A man has denied attempted murder after a woman was knocked down by a car at a wedding.
Ben Ashman, 36, also denies attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on two others following the incident at Bowburn Hall Hotel, near Durham, on August 24.
He denied eight offences during a brief hearing at Newcastle Crown Court and was remanded in custody.
He will appear before the court again next month for a pre-trial hearing.
Ashman, of Sunderland Street, Houghton-le-Spring, denies attempted murder and an alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on a woman in her 50s.
He also denies two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on a younger woman and a man, dangerous driving, assault, criminal damage of a Nissan Juke belonging to the younger woman, and failing to provide a sample of breath.
A trial lasting seven days was scheduled for February.