Emergency services spent an hour trying to get a man down from the 105 metre high Northern Spire bridge in Sunderland.

Just after 3.00am on Sunday morning, June 16 2019, emergency services were called to reports of a man climbing to the peak of the Northern Spire Bridge.



Upon arrival, emergency services saw the man standing at the very top of the bridge, 105 metres, or around 340ft above the River Wear.



After more than an hour, the man agreed to climb down from the bridge to safety and was arrested.