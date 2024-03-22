A man charged with the murder of a 36-year-old woman faces trial in the summer. Stephen Todd is accused of killing Melissa Eastick, who died after an alleged attack at an address on Stockton Terrace in the Grangetown area of Sunderland. Emergency services had been called to the scene on Tuesday October 17, last year, where Melissa was pronounced dead. Earlier this week Todd, 41, of Howick Park, Sunderland, was charged with her murder. He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning, where he was not asked to enter any plea. Judge Robert Adams said a plea hearing will take place on April 17 and listed a trial, which could last ten days, to start on August 12. Todd was remanded in custody in the meantime.