Man charged with murder after 25-year-old dies in late-night street stabbing

A man is due on court to face a charge of murder following a stabbing in a County Durham village.

Officers from Durham Constabulary were called to an incident in Gregson Street in Sacriston at around 11pm on Saturday night and found a 25-year-old man who had suffered stab wounds.

Paramedics attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Richard Alexander Lee, 25, of Viola Crescent, Sacriston, has now been charged with murder and remanded in police custody.

He will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court later today.

A 25-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Lee Gosling, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident.

"We do not believe there is any threat to the local community.

“There will be increased police patrols in the Gregson Street area, and a cordon will remain in place while our inquiries continue."

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 526 of September 1.

Alternatively information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.