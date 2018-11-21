Man charged with attempted robbery at Sunderland store where shopkeeper chased raider off

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery in Sunderland.

Police were called to the Londis store, in Lincoln Avenue, shortly before 6.30am on Thursday, September 27, after reports of an attempted robbery.

A man threatened shopkeeper Ken Khaira with a knife but fled empty-handed after he refused to hand over any money and chased him off.

Police have now charged Richard Bryson Quarmby, 38, of Portchester Road, Sunderland, with attempted robbery.

He appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Friday and will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, December 14.