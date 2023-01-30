News you can trust since 1873
Man charged with assault after incident in Sunderland's Ford Estate

A man is due to appear in court charged with assault after an incident in Sunderland.

By Pamela Bilalova
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The alleged incident was reported at 11.39am on Saturday, January 28, in Front Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland.

Police and ambulance crews attended and one patient was taken to hospital.

Northumbria Police has said that a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault .

One person was taken to hospital following an incident in Front Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland, on Saturday. Picture: Google image.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11.30am on Saturday (January 28) officers received a report of a fight ongoing between two men on Front Road in Sunderland.

“Officers attended the scene and located two men who had both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“A 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested and has since been charged with assault. He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside today (Monday).”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We dispatched two ambulance crews and one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team and transported one patient to hospital for further treatment."

