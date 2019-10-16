Man charged with indecent exposure at nature reserve
A man has been charged following several instances of indecent exposure.
The incidents took place on Waldridge Fell, Chester-le-Street, since Monday, September 9.
The 24-year-old was charged with harassment, outraging public decency, two counts of exposure, and driving without insurance.
Durham Police officers from their Operation Winter Nights team received multiple reports of a male exposing himself to women in the nature reserve, which is popular with dog walkers.
The suspect was linked to a vehicle in the area and officers identified him through digital inquiries.
Detective Inspector Tonya Cook said: “This is a great example of the work done by the Winter Nights team, which stretches far beyond burglaries and vehicle crime.
“The team is also deployed to community issues like this – which left the whole community with a feeling of unease - where there is a high level of risk of harm.”
The man will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 31.