Man charged after stabbing inside Sunderland house leaves 27-year-old injured

A man has appeared in court and another has been released under investigation following a stabbing inside a Sunderland home.

One man was taken to hospital with following the disturbance within a house in Carley Hill.

Northumbria Police were called to the incident after officers were alerted to a suspected stabbing at a property in Emsworth Square, off Emsworth Road, by the North East Ambulance Service.

Michael James Seager, 24, of Bayswater Square, Town End Farm, has since appeared before magistrates charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

No plea was entered and he has been remanded in custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, May 7.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries consistent with a stabbing.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

"He has now been charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and was due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside yesterday.

“A 31-year-old man remains under investigation and inquiries are ongoing.

"Any witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 202 070419 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The incident happened at 3.35am on Sunday.