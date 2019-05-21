Man charged after Nigel Farage is hit by milkshake during walkabout in Newcastle city centre

A man has been charged in relation to an incident which left Nigel Farage covered in milkshake.

Northumbria Police have charged a man with common assault and criminal damage following an incident in Newcastle yesterday at around 1pm.

The 55-year-old Brexit Party leader had been in the city as part of a tour ahead of the European Parliament elections on Thursday and had just given a short speech at Monument when the incident happened.

A force spokesperson said: "A 32-year-old man was detained at the scene and arrested by police.

"He has now been charged with common assault and criminal damage.

"Paul Crowther, 32, of Holeyn Road, Throckley, is due to appear before magistrates in North Tyneside on Tuesday, June 18."

Last week, police apparently ordered a McDonald's outlet near a Brexit Party campaign rally to stop selling milkshakes and ice cream, according to the restaurant's staff.

Earlier, Northumbria Police said it had not asked local fast food outlets to stop serving milkshakes to deter similar protests.

After the disturbance Mr Farage later spoke about "some of the conduct and behaviour we are seeing" during the campaign".

He told a rally in Bolton: : "I won't even acknowledge the low-grade behaviour, that I was subjected to this morning, I won't dignify it, I will ignore it. Perhaps keep buying new clothes and carry on.

"For a civilised democratic nation to function in democracy, the loser has to give their consent.

"The loser has to accept they've lost the election and do their best to win the next election. That is how our system works."

Theresa May's official spokesman told a Westminster briefing; "The Prime Minister has been clear that politicians should be able to go about their work and campaign without harassment, intimidation, or abuse.

"In this case, I understand, an arrest has already been made, so I can't comment further.

"But, the Prime Minister supports efforts to stamp out unacceptable and unlawful behaviour, and where incidents of harassment and abuse constitute a criminal offence this should be taken seriously by the police."

Mr Farage also visited the region earlier this month in the lead up to the election.

His visit also took him out into Sunderland as he drummed up support.

